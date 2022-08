Officials call the Pakistan floods that killed over 1,000 a climate nightmare More than 1,000 people have died from widespread flooding in Pakistan. Officials are blaming climate change for the country's heaviest rains since the early 1960s.

Asia Officials call the Pakistan floods that killed over 1,000 a climate nightmare Officials call the Pakistan floods that killed over 1,000 a climate nightmare Listen · 3:57 3:57 More than 1,000 people have died from widespread flooding in Pakistan. Officials are blaming climate change for the country's heaviest rains since the early 1960s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor