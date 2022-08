Micky Mantle Topps rookie card sold at auction for $12.6 million The sale makes the card one of the most valuable sports collectible in the world.

Sports Micky Mantle Topps rookie card sold at auction for $12.6 million Micky Mantle Topps rookie card sold at auction for $12.6 million Listen · 0:28 0:28 The sale makes the card one of the most valuable sports collectible in the world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor