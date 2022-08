School districts are struggling to hire as teachers reconsider their careers As the school year gets underway, many American teachers are facing intensified pressure from states and parents, and some are considering whether they should stay in the profession.

Education School districts are struggling to hire as teachers reconsider their careers School districts are struggling to hire as teachers reconsider their careers Listen · 10:51 10:51 As the school year gets underway, many American teachers are facing intensified pressure from states and parents, and some are considering whether they should stay in the profession. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor