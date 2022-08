A former federal prosecutor reacts to the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with former federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack about the investigation into materials seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

National A former federal prosecutor reacts to the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit A former federal prosecutor reacts to the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit Listen · 7:30 7:30 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with former federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack about the investigation into materials seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor