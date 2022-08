International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant A mission to understand what's happening at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is underway amid renewed shelling and mounting fears of a potential nuclear accident.

Europe International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant A mission to understand what's happening at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is underway amid renewed shelling and mounting fears of a potential nuclear accident. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor