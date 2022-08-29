#2270: Never Listen to Your Husband About Cars : The Best of Car Talk Hubby takes it on the chin today! The show starts out with Amy from Illinois whose husband is trying to convince her that driving an automatic with two feet is better. Next, Sam receives last rites on his jalopy and then Eva delivers a low blow to Chris who is worried about the AC in their Volvo. Will our two married hosts give these guys a break? Fat chance! All this and a new puzzler here on the Best of Car Talk.

