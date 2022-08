Early monsoon rains have wrought devastating flooding throughout Pakistan NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Farah Naureen, Mercy Corps' country director for Pakistan, about relief efforts in the region after catastrophic flooding.

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Farah Naureen, Mercy Corps' country director for Pakistan, about relief efforts in the region after catastrophic flooding.