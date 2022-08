NASA delays Artemis I test flight because of engine issues NASA scrubbed its Artemis I test flight to the moon due to engine issues but will try again Friday. The flight is uncrewed but NASA hopes to send people back to the moon on future flights.

Space NASA delays Artemis I test flight because of engine issues NASA delays Artemis I test flight because of engine issues Listen · 3:43 3:43 NASA scrubbed its Artemis I test flight to the moon due to engine issues but will try again Friday. The flight is uncrewed but NASA hopes to send people back to the moon on future flights. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor