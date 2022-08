Fans react to what might be Serena Williams' final U.S. Open As the U.S. Open began Monday in New York, tennis fans tuned into what could be Serena Williams' final matches. The tennis icon hinted she might retire after this year's tournament.

As the U.S. Open began Monday in New York, tennis fans tuned into what could be Serena Williams' final matches. The tennis icon hinted she might retire after this year's tournament.