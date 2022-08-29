Politics, Policy, And Super PACs In 2022

This year's midterm election spending is set to break records.

Super PACs and other groups have dropped over $53 million in Democratic House primaries so far, according to OpenSecrets. In the 2018 and 2020 elections, that number was closer to $30 million. Meanwhile, a well-funded Republican political machine is tipping the scales in key races across the country.

We talk about these megadonors and how much influence they have on policy decisions. We also look at a report from The New York Times about a little-known conservative nonprofit and the $1.6 billion donation they received to distribute to campaigns and causes.

The New York Times' Kenneth Vogel and Shane Goldmacher, University of Denver's Seth Masket, and Campaign Legal Center's Erin Chlopak join us for the conversation.

