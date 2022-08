Morning news brief The FDA is expected to authorize boosters for omicron. Serena Williams wins her first U.S. Open match. And, Ukraine asks the EU to ban Russian travel for tourism.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:05 11:05 The FDA is expected to authorize boosters for omicron. Serena Williams wins her first U.S. Open match. And, Ukraine asks the EU to ban Russian travel for tourism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor