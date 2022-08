This Massachusetts startup wants to track your sweat We've got any number of devices we can strap to our bodies to track our footsteps, heart rate, and sleep patterns. Next up, possibly — sweat monitoring for precision rehydration and worker safety.

Health This Massachusetts startup wants to track your sweat This Massachusetts startup wants to track your sweat Listen · 2:53 2:53 We've got any number of devices we can strap to our bodies to track our footsteps, heart rate, and sleep patterns. Next up, possibly — sweat monitoring for precision rehydration and worker safety. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor