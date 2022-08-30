t.A.T.u's 'All The Things She Said' still runs through our heads

Enlarge this image toggle caption Robert Mora/Getty Images Robert Mora/Getty Images

The Russian pop duo t.A.T.u released their smash single "All The Things She Said" twenty years ago this week. To this day, the bop is a queer staple, but should it be?

From t.A.T.u to Britney Spears and Madonna, the early 2000s were full of straight women dabbling in queerness for profit. In this episode, senior producer Barton Girdwood sits down with author Jill Gutowitz (Girls Can Kiss Now) to talk about how these moments gave young queer millennials a taste of their sexuality even though it was all an act. They discuss whether or not a false representation can still be meaningful, and how the basic formula of "All The Things She Said" gets lesbianism right — even though so much of it is wrong.

This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at IBAM@npr.org.