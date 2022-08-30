Accessibility links
t.A.T.u.'s 'All The Things She Said' is a lesbian bop but should it be? : It's Been a Minute The Russian pop duo t.A.T.u released their smash single "All The Things She Said" 20 years ago this week. To this day, the bop is a queer staple, but should it be?

From t.A.T.u to Britney Spears and Madonna, the early 2000s were full of straight women dabbling in queerness for profit. In this episode, senior producer Barton Girdwood sits down with author Jill Gutowitz (Girls Can Kiss Now) to talk about how these moments gave young queer millennials a taste of their sexuality even though it was all an act. They discuss whether or not a false representation can still be meaningful, and how the basic formula of "All The Things She Said" gets lesbianism right — even though so much of it is wrong.

t.A.T.u's 'All The Things She Said' still runs through our heads

t.A.T.u. performs on stage at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Robert Mora/Getty Images hide caption

Robert Mora/Getty Images

t.A.T.u. performs on stage at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles, California.

Robert Mora/Getty Images

The Russian pop duo t.A.T.u released their smash single "All The Things She Said" twenty years ago this week. To this day, the bop is a queer staple, but should it be?

From t.A.T.u to Britney Spears and Madonna, the early 2000s were full of straight women dabbling in queerness for profit. In this episode, senior producer Barton Girdwood sits down with author Jill Gutowitz (Girls Can Kiss Now) to talk about how these moments gave young queer millennials a taste of their sexuality even though it was all an act. They discuss whether or not a false representation can still be meaningful, and how the basic formula of "All The Things She Said" gets lesbianism right — even though so much of it is wrong.

This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams.