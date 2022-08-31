Chaotic Good: 30 bangers to keep that summer energy going Bus, club, another club, another club, plane, next place, no sleep

Enlarge this image Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR

Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube.

Despite your best wishes, it's the end of summer. Your Hawaiian shirts are going back onto their hangers, Corona-with-lime drink orders are perhaps shifting to a tamer gin and tonic and your tank top tan lines are fading fast.

Your summer, basically, mirrored Lady Gaga's party mantra: bus, club, another club, another club, plane, next place, no sleep. From what you can remember, the past few months were underscored by nothing other than the beautiful, fleeting feeling of good-natured lawlessness. You embraced the blissful warmth of Chaotic Good: running around, acting on your most wholesome impulses with reckless abandon.

So... what to do now? Still chasing the high of stumbling upon celebrity impersonators on your last day in a Catalonian metropolis? Or mourning the Vengaboys-fueled feeling of watching the sunrise amidst a sea of sweaty, oontz-appreciating bodies? Alternatively, maybe you spent the heat wave crafting the most deranged breakfast sandwich on planet Earth, or impulsively taking psychedelics in the middle of the desert. Your version of such anarchy could even have been simply spending 80 bucks at the farmer's market on artisan olive oil — we've all been there.

The chaotic energy of the season is not just transient, but a lifestyle. While mourning the loss of long days and toasty nights, you think of the pool parties ("I Get Wet"), the cookouts ("Bip Burger," of course), the top-down tropical tours ("Aston Martin Music") and the songs that soundtracked them. Even though the days are getting shorter and the wind is getting colder, that doesn't matter to you; it's the energy that's gonna get you through the rest of the year.

Roséwave: Chaotic Good Tracklist

BIP LING, "Bip Burger"

Hechizeros Band, "El Sonidito"

M.I.A., "Jimmy"

Rick Ross (feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele), "Aston Martin Music"

Neon Indian, "Polish Girl"

Beyoncé, "Freakum Dress"

Eric B. & Rakim, "My Melody"

Kirk Franklin, "Looking For You"

Todd Terje, "Svensk Sås"

Jennifer Lopez, "Let's Get Loud"

The B-52s, "Rock Lobster"

Danny L Harle & DJ Danny, "Take My Heart Away"

Andrew W.K., "I Get Wet"

Mase, "Feel so Good"

Bad Bunny, "El Apagón"

George Clinton, "R&B Skeletons (In The Closet)"

Baltimora, "Tarzan Boy"

Pauline Ester, "Oui, je l'adore"

Madonna, "Deeper and Deeper"

The Bucketheads, "The Bomb!"

Deee-Lite, "Groove Is in the Heart"

Big Freedia (feat. Lizzo), "Karaoke"

Vengaboys, "Parada de Tettas"

Donna Summer & Barbra Streisand, "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)"

Daft Punk, "Superheroes"

Le Tigre, "Deceptacon (DFA Rmx) by Tim Goldsworthy & James Murphy"

Lady Gaga, "MANiCURE"

Britney Spears, "Everybody"

The Gap Band, "Outstanding - Original 12" Mix"

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ, "Being Alone"