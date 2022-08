Nuclear inspectors arrive at Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrive today at the troubled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to assess damage and establish safety and security conditions.

