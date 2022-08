Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who helped end the Cold War, has died Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who played a pivotal role in the end of the Cold War, has died at the age of 91 in Moscow.

Obituaries Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who helped end the Cold War, has died Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who helped end the Cold War, has died Audio will be available later today. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who played a pivotal role in the end of the Cold War, has died at the age of 91 in Moscow. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor