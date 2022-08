For some in the Gaza Strip, summer tastes like a baby watermelon cooked over flames It's a summertime delicacy — unripe baby watermelons are cooked over flames in the Gaza Strip.

It's a summertime delicacy — unripe baby watermelons are cooked over flames in the Gaza Strip.