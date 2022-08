Fukushima could provide insight into a potential nuclear disaster in Ukraine Some experts fear the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, could meltdown in a way similar to what happened in Fukushima, Japan, over a decade ago. What would that look like in a war zone?

Energy Fukushima could provide insight into a potential nuclear disaster in Ukraine Fukushima could provide insight into a potential nuclear disaster in Ukraine Listen · 4:30 4:30 Some experts fear the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, could meltdown in a way similar to what happened in Fukushima, Japan, over a decade ago. What would that look like in a war zone? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor