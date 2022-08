This Ukrainian grandmother is rebelling against the war-time beach ban In Ukraine's most popular summer destination, a 90-year-old grandmother encourages a rebellion against a war-time beach ban, swimming despite the threat of fines – and floating mines.

Europe This Ukrainian grandmother is rebelling against the war-time beach ban This Ukrainian grandmother is rebelling against the war-time beach ban Listen · 3:52 3:52 In Ukraine's most popular summer destination, a 90-year-old grandmother encourages a rebellion against a war-time beach ban, swimming despite the threat of fines – and floating mines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor