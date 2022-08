Former Australian Prime Minister blames Fox News for America's polarized politics Why are American politics so polarized now? NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about why he blames Rupert Murdoch, the former CEO of Fox News.

World Former Australian Prime Minister blames Fox News for America's polarized politics Former Australian Prime Minister blames Fox News for America's polarized politics Listen · 4:50 4:50 Why are American politics so polarized now? NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about why he blames Rupert Murdoch, the former CEO of Fox News. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor