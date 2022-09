Serena Williams triumphs against Anett Kontaveit in second U.S. Open match Serena Williams isn't ready to stop playing competitive tennis just yet. She sparkled in her second-round U.S. Open match against Kontaveit — defeating the No. 2 seed in three sets to advance.

Sports

Serena Williams triumphs against Anett Kontaveit in second U.S. Open match

Serena Williams isn't ready to stop playing competitive tennis just yet. She sparkled in her second-round U.S. Open match against Kontaveit — defeating the No. 2 seed in three sets to advance.

Correction

A previous version of the headline and summary misspelled Anett Kontaveit 's name as Annet Knotaveit.