Dolly Parton launches a pet clothing and accessories line

Doggy Parton will provide pets with clothes inspired by her own style and proceeds will go towards an animal rescue organization.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. As Dolly Parton once said, it costs a lot of money to look this cheap. Now your dog can, too. Parton has launched a line of dog clothing and accessories inspired by her own unique style. Items include a blonde bombshell wig, a pink cowgirl hat with tiara and a gingham Western print collar and leash set. Part of the proceeds will support an animal rescue organization. And here's the best part. The company is named Doggy Parton. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.