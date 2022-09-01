The Monkees' Micky Dolenz is suing the FBI for secret files about the band

A portion of the band's redacted FBI file has been made public, it alleges the band projected subliminal left wing messages during shows.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

In the 1960s, The Monkees played for throngs of screaming teenagers and at least one FBI informant. We know that because a portion of the band's FBI file has been made public. The file alleges the band projected subliminal left-wing messages during shows. What else is in that redacted file? Well, the band's sole surviving member wants to find out and is not Monkee-ing (ph) around. He is suing the FBI to get the documents.

