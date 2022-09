The water crisis in Jackson has restaraunts scrambling to stay open As the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi continues, restaurants are struggling to cope with the outages.

National The water crisis in Jackson has restaraunts scrambling to stay open The water crisis in Jackson has restaraunts scrambling to stay open Listen · 2:24 2:24 As the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi continues, restaurants are struggling to cope with the outages. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor