Chile's new constitution is put to the test at a vote Chile is debating a new constitution, to replace the one written during the country's 17-year-military dictatorship. Now it'll be ratified - or rejected - by voters in a September 4th referendum.

Latin America Chile's new constitution is put to the test at a vote Chile's new constitution is put to the test at a vote Chile is debating a new constitution, to replace the one written during the country's 17-year-military dictatorship. Now it'll be ratified - or rejected - by voters in a September 4th referendum.