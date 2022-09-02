A scuba diver retrieved a woman's phone from the ocean one day after she lost it

Lauren Hernandez was paddle boarding off Massachusetts when she dropped her phone in the ocean. A scuba diver found it, and even took a selfie with it.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Lauren Hernandez was paddleboarding off Massachusetts when the unthinkable happened. Her iPhone dropped into the ocean. It seemed lost for good. But the next day, she returned to the beach to find a scuba class in session and told them about her phone. The first-time diver, Vanessa Kahn, spotted it. When she returned to the surface, she waved the phone in triumph and also took a selfie, which the owner received along with her phone. It's MORNING EDITION.

