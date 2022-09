New York City rolls out new gun-free zones New York City is announcing new gun-free zones that will include Times Square and the subway system. The new rules follow the Supreme Court decision overturning New York's handgun licensing law.

Law New York City rolls out new gun-free zones New York City rolls out new gun-free zones Listen · 2:37 2:37 New York City is announcing new gun-free zones that will include Times Square and the subway system. The new rules follow the Supreme Court decision overturning New York's handgun licensing law. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor