A pregnant woman who was ticketed for driving in an HOV lane has gotten another ticket She hopes to defend herself the same way, by arguing that her unborn child should be counted as a second passenger, because Roe Versus Wade was overturned.

Law A pregnant woman who was ticketed for driving in an HOV lane has gotten another ticket A pregnant woman who was ticketed for driving in an HOV lane has gotten another ticket Listen · 0:28 0:28 She hopes to defend herself the same way, by arguing that her unborn child should be counted as a second passenger, because Roe Versus Wade was overturned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor