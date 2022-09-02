The News Roundup For September 2, 2022

In a speech on a potential assault weapons ban, President Joe Biden referred to some wings of the Republican Party as "semi-fascist," drawing strong criticism from GOP politicians and operatives.

The fallout from the FBI investigation into what classified documents former President Donald Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago continues to unfold. A Department of Justice court filing says classified documents were likely "moved and hidden." That filing also noted that FBI agents found twice as many documents as had been initially turned over by Trump.

The FDA authorized additional Pfizer and Moderna booster shots. The approvals have many Americans wondering how many booster shots citizens will need to be safe, and what the next wave of COVID vaccines will look like.

Meanwhile, it's been a big week for Russia-related news. The European Union suspended a visa program with Russia, but hasn't banned Russian visas altogether. Russia is also beginning to slow the energy supply to Europe. Former USSR politician Mikhail Gorbachev died this week at the age of 91.

Asian countries are feeling the effects of climate change. Flooding in south Pakistan has claimed the lives of at least 1,191 people. China is trying to stay cool amid its longest heat wave on record.

India's Supreme Court has ruled that family benefits under the law must be extended to blended families, same-sex couples, and other households the court considers "atypical."

