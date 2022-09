Water systems failures in Jackson, Miss., force schools to return to remote learning The failure of the water systems in Jackson, Miss., has forced public schools to return to remote learning — something school leaders had hoped to never do again after the COVID pandemic.

Education Water systems failures in Jackson, Miss., force schools to return to remote learning The failure of the water systems in Jackson, Miss., has forced public schools to return to remote learning — something school leaders had hoped to never do again after the COVID pandemic.