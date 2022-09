A Uvalde survivor's parents explain their journey through gratitude, grief, and guilt NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Oscar and Jennifer Orona, whose son Noah was wounded during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

National A Uvalde survivor's parents explain their journey through gratitude, grief, and guilt A Uvalde survivor's parents explain their journey through gratitude, grief, and guilt Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Oscar and Jennifer Orona, whose son Noah was wounded during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor