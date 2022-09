What Biden's speech left out about the growing popular support for political violence President Biden's speech honed in on "MAGA Republicans" as an extremist force in politics. But his remarks also left out much of the context that has led to popular support for political violence.

National Security What Biden's speech left out about the growing popular support for political violence What Biden's speech left out about the growing popular support for political violence Listen · 3:33 3:33 President Biden's speech honed in on "MAGA Republicans" as an extremist force in politics. But his remarks also left out much of the context that has led to popular support for political violence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor