The United Kingdom's next prime minister could be a foreign policy hard-liner NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ben Judah, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, about British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who will likely succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Europe The United Kingdom's next prime minister could be a foreign policy hard-liner The United Kingdom's next prime minister could be a foreign policy hard-liner 3:59 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ben Judah, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, about British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who will likely succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor