Free stuff from the Internet is likely too good to be true, and it could be a scam There's an online scam where the scammer acts as a secret middleman between unsuspecting shoppers and the good. Here's how it works and what you should look out for.

Your Money Free stuff from the Internet is likely too good to be true, and it could be a scam Free stuff from the Internet is likely too good to be true, and it could be a scam Listen · 3:37 3:37 There's an online scam where the scammer acts as a secret middleman between unsuspecting shoppers and the good. Here's how it works and what you should look out for. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor