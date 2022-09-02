Long COVID and the labor market

Enlarge this image ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jobs were on the up and up this August. But even though the total number of jobs returned to pre-pandemic levels, there's still nearly 3 million fewer people in the labor force. Where are they?

For many, the lasting health impacts of COVID-19 continue to haunt them. Whether it be headaches, brain fog or fatigue, "long haulers" with continued symptoms are scaling back their work for health reasons. But how can we capture this trend through numbers?

For Labor Day weekend, The Indicator will be taking a break! But for a break from your labor, check out our previous episodes on labor movements:

- What's really going on with unions

- The rise and fall and rise of organized labor

- A 21st century union

- How Amazon defeated the union

And from our friends at Planet Money:

- Nice work week if you can get it

- The strike that changed U.S. labor

- How the rat blew up

- When Reagan broke the unions

- Strike one

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Newsletter.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, PocketCasts and NPR One.