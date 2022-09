#2272: The Until Death Do Us Parts and Service Warranty : The Best of Car Talk Greg from South Carolina is a former car salesman who once sold a car to his now current wife and it's giving her problems. Will Greg have any luck with, 'I'm sorry honey, but you're beyond the warranty period', or does the marital warranty supersede here? Click and Clack try to help him smooth things over on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

