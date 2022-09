The government in France is urging energy conservation to avoid rationing France is far less dependent on Russian fuel than some other European countries, but the government is still urging business to conserve energy this winter to prevent the need for rationing.

France is far less dependent on Russian fuel than some other European countries, but the government is still urging business to conserve energy this winter to prevent the need for rationing.