Facing burnout, many faith leaders are leaving their ministries Burnout is affecting faith leaders, many of whom are choosing to leave their ministries. NPR's Scott Simon talks with former pastor Eric Atcheson about the reasons he quit a job he once loved.

Religion Facing burnout, many faith leaders are leaving their ministries Facing burnout, many faith leaders are leaving their ministries Listen · 9:06 9:06 Burnout is affecting faith leaders, many of whom are choosing to leave their ministries. NPR's Scott Simon talks with former pastor Eric Atcheson about the reasons he quit a job he once loved. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor