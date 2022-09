The link between water quality and social inequality NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kristi P. Fedinick, Executive Director of the Center for Earth, Energy and Democracy, about her research into water violations in predominantly communities of color.

Environment The link between water quality and social inequality The link between water quality and social inequality Listen · 6:44 6:44 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kristi P. Fedinick, Executive Director of the Center for Earth, Energy and Democracy, about her research into water violations in predominantly communities of color. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor