Sunday Puzzle: What goes around, comes around NPR's Ayesha Rascoe plays the puzzle with WUFT listener David Kurman of The Villages, Florida along Weekend Edition puzzle master Will Shortz.
Sunday Puzzle: What goes around, comes around

On-air challenge: Every answer is a seven-letter compound word or familiar two-word phrase in which the first two letters are the same as the last two in reverse.

Ex. Part of a train --> RAILCAR
1. Product from Purina or Pedigree
2. Crimson, for example
3. Where a football player reaches to score a touchdown
4. Cheer on, as a team
5. Symbol with rainbow colors that might be displayed in a Pride parade
6. Number of people voting or attending an event
7. Male journalists
8. First position in a ranking
9. What you might say when patting Rover on the head

Last week's challenge: It comes from listener Paula Egan Wright. Name a well-known island. Move the first letter six spaces later in the alphabet. Read the result backward. You'll get where this island is located. What island is it?

Challenge answer: Malta --> atlas

Winner: David Kurman of The Villages, Florida

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Michael Penn, of Durham, N.C. Name two countries, with a total of 12 letters, that when spelled one after the other form six consecutive state postal abbreviations.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 8 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

