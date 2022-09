How Democratic messaging in Pennsylvania is resonating with voters there NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political reporter Jonathan Tamari about why Pennsylvania is such a key state in the 2022 midterm elections and how voters are talking it all in.

Elections How Democratic messaging in Pennsylvania is resonating with voters there How Democratic messaging in Pennsylvania is resonating with voters there Listen · 7:09 7:09 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political reporter Jonathan Tamari about why Pennsylvania is such a key state in the 2022 midterm elections and how voters are talking it all in. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor