Elle's new editor in chief is shaking up the magazine NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kenya Hunt, who took over as editor-in-chief of Elle UK earlier this year. The September issue is the first to be fully edited under her leadership.

Media Elle's new editor in chief is shaking up the magazine Elle's new editor in chief is shaking up the magazine Listen · 8:08 8:08 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kenya Hunt, who took over as editor-in-chief of Elle UK earlier this year. The September issue is the first to be fully edited under her leadership. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor