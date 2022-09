'Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' director on how the show found its rhythm The reality series Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is nominated for six Emmys. NPR's Michel Martin asks director Nneka Onuorah about her unique approach to reshaping the genre.

Television