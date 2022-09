Fresh Air's summer music interviews: Pete Seeger The folk singer, who died in 2014, was famous for his songs about working people, unions and social justice. In this 1984 interview, Seeger cited Woody Guthrie as one his most important influences.

Music Interviews Fresh Air's summer music interviews: Pete Seeger