Climate Volunteers are getting water to Jackson, Mississippi recipients who can't drive Volunteers are getting water to Jackson, Mississippi recipients who can't drive Listen · 3:19 3:19 Volunteers in Jackson, Mississippi are organizing deliveries of bottled water to people who cannot reach distribution sites.