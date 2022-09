Germany announces a multibillion dollar inflation relief package The German government has announced a $65 billion dollar relief package to help citizens facing soaring inflation and surging energy costs as Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Europe.

Europe Germany announces a multibillion dollar inflation relief package Germany announces a multibillion dollar inflation relief package Listen · 3:24 3:24 The German government has announced a $65 billion dollar relief package to help citizens facing soaring inflation and surging energy costs as Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Europe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor