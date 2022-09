Foo Fighters holds its first concert since the death of Taylor Hawkins The memorial concert in London featured the likes of Paul McCartney and Queen, but the most special guest of the night was Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, who took his dad's spot behind the drum kit.

Music Foo Fighters holds its first concert since the death of Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters holds its first concert since the death of Taylor Hawkins Listen · 0:27 0:27 The memorial concert in London featured the likes of Paul McCartney and Queen, but the most special guest of the night was Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, who took his dad's spot behind the drum kit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor