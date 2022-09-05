Invisibilia Takes Control

Enlarge this image James Blue for NPR James Blue for NPR

2022 feels like walking a tightrope. We're grappling with control of our bodies, our time, the direction of our country - while trying to not spin out and just doomscroll. So this season, Invisibilia takes on control. The narratives we have about what's in or out of our control. Invisible tools of control. The crutches we use to FEEL in control but that might not be helping. We have a story about a dominatrix who teaches a comic how to get over their power hangup. A mystery about how to heal the ghost sitting on everyone's chest. A thought experiment on maintaining control of your body in a Post-Roe America. And a diary about a journey into the sea, in search of what might be the antithesis of control – freedom.