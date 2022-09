Traffic fatalities in the U.S. are at their highest levels in two decades Traffic fatalities in the United States are the highest they've been in 20 years, despite steady improvements in auto safety and declines in drunk driving.

National Traffic fatalities in the U.S. are at their highest levels in two decades Traffic fatalities in the U.S. are at their highest levels in two decades Listen · 3:51 3:51 Traffic fatalities in the United States are the highest they've been in 20 years, despite steady improvements in auto safety and declines in drunk driving. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor