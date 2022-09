The Forest Service's ban on controlled burns has come to a close The U.S. Forest Service's temporary ban on controlled burning, a practice seen as key to preventing huge and devastating wildfires, has now expired — with questions remaining about future burns.

National The Forest Service's ban on controlled burns has come to a close The Forest Service's ban on controlled burns has come to a close Listen · 2:45 2:45 The U.S. Forest Service's temporary ban on controlled burning, a practice seen as key to preventing huge and devastating wildfires, has now expired — with questions remaining about future burns. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor